Après l’interdiction de l’opposant Cellou Dalein Diallo de sortir du pays pour assister aux funérailles de l’ancien Premier ministre ivoirien Hamed Bakayoko, les réactions se multiplient en Guinée et à l’étranger.

La dernière réaction est celle de l’institution qui avait mandaté Cellou Dalein Diallo d’effectuer ce voyage, l’International Liberal a par la voix de sa présidente Dr Hakima El Haité condamné cette restriction de liberté: « la Présidente de l’Internationale Libérale, Dr. Hakima El Haité, condamne la violation des droits et libertés de M. Diallo et exprime de sérieuses inquiétudes quant au traitement que les autorités guinéennes font subir actuellement à l’UFDG, Parti membre de l’Organisation et à ses dirigeants ».

