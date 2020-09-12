<h2 style="text-align: center;"><strong>Enseignement G\u00e9n\u00e9ral<\/strong><\/h2>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-enseignement-general-region-de-conakry\/">R\u00e9gion de Conakry<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-enseignement-general-region-de-boke\/">R\u00e9gion de Bok\u00e9<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-enseignement-general-region-de-kindia\/">R\u00e9gion de Kindia<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-enseignement-general-region-de-mamou\/">R\u00e9gion de Mamou<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-enseignement-general-region-de-labe\/">R\u00e9gion de Lab\u00e9<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-enseignement-general-region-de-faranah\/">R\u00e9gion de Faranah<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-enseignement-general-region-de-kankan\/">R\u00e9gion de Kankan<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><strong><a href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-enseignement-general-region-de-nzerekore\/">R\u00e9gion de Nz\u00e9r\u00e9kor\u00e9<\/a><\/strong><\/p>\r\n\r\n<h2 style="text-align: center;"><strong>Franco - arabe<\/strong><\/h2>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #0000ff;"><strong><a style="color: #0000ff;" href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-franco-arabe-region-de-conakry\/">R\u00e9gion de Conakry<\/a><\/strong><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #0000ff;"><strong><a style="color: #0000ff;" href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-franco-arabe-region-de-boke\/">R\u00e9gion de Bok\u00e9<\/a><\/strong><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #0000ff;"><strong><a style="color: #0000ff;" href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-franco-arabe-region-de-kindia\/">R\u00e9gion de Kindia<\/a><\/strong><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #0000ff;"><strong><a style="color: #0000ff;" href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-franco-arabe-region-de-mamou\/">R\u00e9gion de Mamou<\/a><\/strong><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #0000ff;"><strong><a style="color: #0000ff;" href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-franco-arabe-region-de-labe\/">R\u00e9gion de Lab\u00e9<\/a><\/strong><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #0000ff;"><strong><a style="color: #0000ff;" href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-franco-arabe-region-de-faranah\/">R\u00e9gion de Faranah<\/a><\/strong><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #0000ff;"><strong><a style="color: #0000ff;" href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-franco-arabe-region-de-kankan\/">R\u00e9gion de Kankan<\/a><\/strong><\/span><\/p>\r\n<p style="text-align: center;"><span style="color: #0000ff;"><strong><a style="color: #0000ff;" href="https:\/\/www.guinee360.com\/12\/09\/2020\/resultats-bepc-2020-franco-arabe-region-de-nzerekore\/">R\u00e9gion de Nz\u00e9r\u00e9kor\u00e9<\/a><\/strong><\/span><\/p>
Laisser un commentaire