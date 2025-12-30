Après la publication des résultats provisoires partiels dans six circonscriptions électorales de Conakry, la Direction générale des élections (DGE) a rendu publics ceux de sept circonscriptions de l’intérieur, notamment Coyah, Boffa, Fria, Gaoual, Koundara, Koubia et Mali.
1- Préfecture de Coyah, région administrative de Kindia.
Nombre de centres de vote : 182
Nombre total de bureaux de vote : 350
Bureaux de vote pris en charge : 349, soit 91,71%
Total inscrits : 124 639
Total votants sur la liste d’émargement : 95 365
Total votants par dérogation : 3 068
Total votants : 98 433
Taux de participation : 77,08%
Total bulletins nuls : 7 506
Suffrages valablement exprimés : 90 927, soit 92,37%
Résultats obtenus par candidat :
Mamadi Doumbouya (GMD) : 74 537 voix, soit 81,97%
Hadja Makalé Camara (FAN) : 2 379 voix, soit 2,62%
Dr Faya Lansana Millimouno (BL) : 3 073 voix, soit 3,38%
Abdoulaye Yéro Y Baldé (FRONDEG) : 7 400 voix, soit 8,14%
Abdoulaye Kourouma (RRD) : 639 voix, soit 0,7%
Mohamed Nabé (ARP) : 522 voix, soit 0,54%
Ibrahima Abe Sylla (NGR) : 1 421 voix, soit 1,56%
Elhadj Bouna Keïta (RGP) : 679 voix, soit 0,75%
Mohamed Chérif Tounkara : 277 voix, soit 0,31%
2- Circonscription électorale de Boffa, région de Boké
Nombre de centres de vote : 366
Nombre total de bureaux de vote : 462
Bureaux de vote pris en charge : 421, soit 99,76%
Total inscrits : 98 417
Total votants sur la liste d’émargement : 96 791
Total votants par dérogation : 2 698
Total votants : 89 489
Taux de participation : 88,5%
Total bulletins nuls : 2 339
Suffrages valablement exprimés : 87 150, soit 97,39%
Résultats obtenus par candidat
Mamadi Doumbouya (GMD) : 82 549 voix, soit 94,72%
Hadja Makalé Camara (FAN) : 1 048 voix, soit 1,2%
Dr Faya Lansana Millimouno (BL) : 528 voix, soit 0,61%
Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé (FRONDEG) : 1 663 voix, soit 1,91%
Mohamed Nabé (ARP) : 360 voix, soit 0,41%
Ibrahima Abe Sylla (NGR) : 426 voix, soit 0,49%
Elhadj Bouna Keïta (RGP) : 243 voix, soit 0,28%
Mohamed Chérif Tounkara : 104 voix, soit 0,12%
3- Circonscription électorale de Fria, région administrative de Boké
Centres de vote : 110
Bureaux de vote : 153
Bureaux pris en charge : 153, soit 100%
Total inscrits : 40 690
Total votants sur la liste d’émargement : 33 735
Total dérogations : 1 294
Total votants : 35 029
Taux de participation : 83,43%
Bulletins nuls : 2 526
Suffrages valablement exprimés : 32 503, soit 92,79%
Résultats par candidat :
Mamadi Doumbouya (GMD) : 26 693 voix, soit 82,12%
Hadja Makalé Camara (FAN) : 683 voix, soit 2,1%
Dr Faya Lansana Millimouno (BL) : 474 voix, soit 1,46%
Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé (FRONDEG) : 2 890 voix, soit 8,89%
Abdoulaye Kourouma (RRD) : 147 voix, soit 0,45%
Mohamed Nabé (ARP) : 819 voix, soit 2,52%
Ibrahima Abe Sylla (NGR) : 445 voix, soit 1,35%
Elhadj Bouna Keïta (RGP) : 256 voix, soit 0,79%
Mohamed Chérif Tounkara : 96 voix, soit 0,30%
4- Circonscription électorale de Gaoual, région administrative de Boké
Centres de vote : 359
Bureaux de vote : 386
Bureaux pris en charge : 386, soit 100%
Total inscrits : 74 805
Total votants sur la liste d’émargement : 61 452
Total votants par dérogation : 2 712
Total votants : 64 164
Taux de participation : 82,77%
Bulletins nuls : 3 143
Suffrages valablement exprimés : 61 021, soit 95,1%
Résultats par candidat :
Mamadi Doumbouya (GMD) : 51 418 voix, soit 84,26%
Hadja Makalé Camara (FAN) : 1 317 voix, soit 2,16%
Dr Faya Lansana Millimouno (BL) : 1 711 voix, soit 2,81%
Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé (FRONDEG) : 4 351 voix, soit 7,13%
Mohamed Nabé (ARP) : 427 voix, soit 0,7%
Ibrahima Abe Sylla (NGR) : 751 voix, soit 1,23%
Elhadj Bouna Keïta (RGP) : 306 voix, soit 0,5%
Mohamed Chérif Tounkara : 323 voix, soit 0,53%
5- Circonscription électorale de Koundara, région administrative de Boké
Centres de vote : 203
Bureaux de vote : 243
Bureaux pris en charge : 242, soit 99,59%
Total inscrits : 65 047
Total votants sur la liste d’émargement : 55 617
Total votants par dérogation : 1 837
Total votants : 57 554
Taux de participation : 85,89%
Bulletins nuls : 2 110
Suffrages valablement exprimés : 55 344, soit 96,33%
Résultats par candidat :
Mamadi Doumbouya (GMD) : 46 241 voix, soit 83,55%
Hadja Makalé Camara (FAN) : 1 059 voix, soit 1,92%
Dr Faya Lansana Millimouno (BL) : 1 013 voix, soit 1,83%
Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé (FRONDEG) : 5 302 voix, soit 9,58%
Abdoulaye Kourouma (RRD) : 316 voix, soit 0,57%
Mohamed Nabé (ARP) : 256 voix, soit 0,46%
Ibrahima Abe Sylla (NGR) : 558 voix, soit 1,01%
Elhadj Bouna Keïta (RGP) : 383 voix, soit 0,69%
Mohamed Chérif Tounkara : 216 voix, soit 0,39%
6- Circonscription électorale de Koubia, région administrative de Labé
Centres de vote : 202
Bureaux de vote : 216
Bureaux de vote pris en charge : 215, soit 91,54%
Total inscrits : 47 169
Total votants sur la liste d’émargement : 38 067
Total votants par dérogations : 1 238
Total votants : 39 305
Taux de participation : 81,2%
Bulletins nuls : 1 617
Suffrages valablement exprimés : 37 688, soit 95,89%
Résultats obtenus candidat :
Mamadi Doumbouya (GMD) : 27 244 voix, soit 72,29%
Hadja Makalé Camara (FAN) : 1 021 voix, soit 2,71%
Dr Faya Lansana Millimouno (BL) : 937 voix, soit 2,49%
Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé (FRONDEG) : 7 103 voix, soit 18,85%
Abdoulaye Kourouma (RRD) : 356 voix, soit 0,94%
Mohamed Nabé (ARP) : 290 voix, soit 0,77%
Ibrahima Abe Sylla (NGR) : 420 voix, soit 1,11%
Elhadj Bouna Keïta (RGP) : 181 voix, soit 0,48%
Mohamed Chérif Tounkara : 136 voix, soit 0,37%
7- Circonscription électorale de Mali, région administrative de Labé
Centres de vote : 456
Bureaux de vote : 492
Bureaux de vote pris en charge : 487, soit 98,98%
Total inscrits : 108 373
Total votants sur la liste d’émargement : 90 474
Total votants par dérogations : 2 696
Total votants : 93 170
Taux de participation : 83,88%
Bulletins nuls : 2 542
Suffrages valablement exprimés : 90 628, soit 97,27%
Résultats par candidat :
Mamadi Doumbouya (GMD) : 76 513 voix, soit 84,43%
Hadja Makalé Camara (FAN) : 1 557 voix, soit 1,72%
Dr Faya Lansana Millimouno (BL) : 1 378 voix, soit 1,52%
Abdoulaye Yéro Baldé (FRONDEG) : 9 080 voix, soit 10,02%
Abdoulaye Kourouma (RRD) : 421 voix, soit 0,46%
Mohamed Nabé (ARP) : 520 voix, soit 0,57%
Ibrahima Abe Sylla (NGR) : 759 voix, soit 0,84%
Elhadj Bouna Keïta (RGP) : 210 voix, soit 0,23%
Mohamed Chérif Tounkara : 190 voix, soit 0,21%